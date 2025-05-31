השהה נגן

IDF troops led by the Southern Command are operating in the Gaza Strip to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons in the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

So far, over 800 explosive devices and additional weapons hidden in courtyards and buildings throughout the Gaza Strip have been confiscated.

Dozens of tunnel shafts have been uncovered, investigated, and dismantled.

In a building that previously served as a school in the Shejaiya neighborhood, explosive devices were found hidden inside UNRWA bags.

Explosive devices inside UNRWA bags in Gaza IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In a building that previously served as a school in Khan Yunis, an underground tunnel shaft was located and dismantled.

The IDF noted that Hamas terrorists systematically plant explosives in building courtyards, intending to target IDF troops operating in the area.

