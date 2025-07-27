The Israeli government began distributing millions of shekels worth of security equipment to various communities across Judea and Samaria today. The move follows repeated requests from residents for stronger local defense measures.

However, the decision has drawn criticism from members of the Hilltop Youth, who accuse the government of discriminatory practices. They point specifically to the Or Nachman homestead—where a shooting attack occurred just last Saturday, fortunately without casualties—which was reportedly left out of the distribution plan.

Residents of the outpost, which is home to several families and youths, say the area faces ongoing security threats and claim they were unfairly excluded from receiving aid.

“If security equipment is being distributed, it should also reach those on the front lines, who suffer from ongoing neglect,” one resident told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

Others echoed the sentiment, saying that feelings of exclusion are longstanding and reflected in broader issues such as unequal distribution of infrastructure, defense measures, and budget allocations to hill communities.

In response, the office of Settlement Minister Orit Strock said the minister works on behalf of dozens of communities, including young settlements and farms, in accordance with legal and budgetary constraints.

“The situation is similar to the parable of the chicken and the golden egg,” the office said. “Minister Strook continues to secure funding for more hills and farms, but when demands exceed realistic limits, there's a risk of losing everything. Like in the parable—where the chicken is slaughtered in hopes of getting all the golden eggs at once—unrealistic expectations can backfire.”