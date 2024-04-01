Aid to Gaza airdropped by the US

The Jordanian Armed Forces made 10 airdrops of humanitarian relief into northern Gaza on Sunday, it said in a statement quoted by CNN.

The airdrops were carried out in cooperation with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the military.

"This step comes within the framework of Jordan's keenness to provide more aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip to help them overcome the difficult conditions during the holy month of Ramadan," the statement said.

Jordan said it has carried out 65 aid airdrops on Gaza since November 6 and 119 airdrops in cooperation with other countries.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II himself participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The US recently began airdropping aid to Gaza, having warmed up to the idea after Jordan’s airdrops. The first airdrop took place in early March and saw US C-130 aircraft dropping 38,000 meals along the Gaza coastline. There have been several other rounds since.

Britain also airdropped aid to Gaza for the first time last week. Spain did the same several days later.

The US has also announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A US official has indicated that the United States is aiming for the pier to be ready before May 1.