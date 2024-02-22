The UK on Wednesday air-dropped aid into Gaza for the first time since war broke out after striking a deal with Jordan, the BBC reported.

Four tons of supplies including medicines, food and fuel were delivered into the strip on a Jordanian Air Force plane, according to the report.

The packages fitted with parachutes floated down to the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the aid would save lives and keep the hospital running.

Until now, Britain has only sent aid to Gaza by land and sea, but northern Gaza is more difficult to reach in that manner.

Jordan has already conducted 11 airdrops of aid, with at least two conducted with the French and Dutch air forces, to deliver medical aid. The first such airdrop occurred in November and was carried out in coordination with Israel and with its approval.

Princess Salma, Jordanian King Abdullah II's second daughter and an air force pilot, participated in an airdrop in December.

The monarch himself participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month.