Gaza reports say that at least five people were killed and others injured Friday afternoon after aid packages airdropped by the US hit them directly, west of Gaza City.

Earlier this week, a Gazan "unboxing" aid packages on social media revealed that they contain four nutritious meals, Tabasco sauce, salt and sugar, and, in addition to the meals, Skittles candies.

On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union speech to a Joint Session of Congress.

“I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring all of your loved ones home,” he said.

“Hamas could end this conflict today by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7th,” said Biden, who stressed that Israel has the right to go after Hamas but also “has an added burden” since Hamas hides behind civilians.

Biden also claimed that Israel has a “fundamental responsibility” to protect civilians in Gaza, adding, “This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined.”

“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter,” Biden said.

He promised, “No US boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into the Gaza every day,” but insisted that, “Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire.”