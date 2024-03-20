The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on Tuesday night on an attack that took place in the city of Al Mayadin in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.

According to the report, several commanders in the pro-Iranian militias were killed in the attack. The report did not say who was responsible for the strike.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition and operates from Britain, reported several explosions in an area where pro-Iranian militias are present and unidentified aircraft flying overhead.

On Monday night, explosions were heard near the Syrian capital of Damascus. According to reports, the air defense systems in the area were activated.

A news website affiliated with the Syrian opposition claimed the explosions were the result of an Israeli attack. According to the report, the attack targeted military outposts northeast of the Syrian capital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported explosions in Damascus as well as anti-aircraft fire against Israeli targets in the area.

On Saturday night, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area. Opposition sources in Syria said that the attack attributed to Israel was aimed at Hezbollah targets in the city of Yabrud, located near the border with Lebanon.

The Syrian army said that one Syrian soldier was injured in the attack.