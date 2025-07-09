Yes, we are winning this war in Gaza—day by day, tunnel by tunnel, building by building. True victory demands the full dismantling of every structure above ground and every terror tunnel below, so that Gaza can never again serve as a launchpad for terror. That takes time, and we are doing it, but it should not be coming at the unbearable price we are paying in the lives of our brave, holy IDF soldiers.

This week, five more holy IDF soldiers were killed in Gaza. Scream to the heavens, because this is insanity, a just war that should have been over a long time ago.

It is beyond frustrating, it is madness, that we are still losing our holy IDF fighters in Gaza. This is a war we should have finished with a knockout punch months ago. We have the power. We have moral clarity. But instead, we are watching our sons/husbands/neighbors/friends fall in territory we’ve already conquered, again and again.

Some people say the war is dragging on because we are trying so hard to save all of our remaining hostages, and yes, that’s definitely a big part of it. But the truth is even more disturbing: this war is being restrained by lawyers, dictated by diplomats, and compromised by deals with enemy-enabling regimes like Qatar.

We are sacrificing our best for legal insanity, misunderstanding of the Islamonazi evil we are up against, and geopolitical considerations, and it is a disgrace.

In Beit Hanoun, five more IDF soldiers were killed and 14 more wounded in a vicious Hamas ambush, in territory we already conquered. Israeli journalist and Middle East expert Tzvi Yechezkeli thinks this vicious attack was planned for the Trump-Netanyahu meeting to further create the pressure for Israel to give into the latest Qatar-Hamas ceasefire demands.

Hamas has had the time and ability to plant IEDs, dig in, and fire from cover. Why?

Because they had the fuel. The food. The supplies. Aid that came in on our watch.

Because the IDF is still, incredibly, allowing the UN to distribute "humanitarian" aid that goes directly to Hamas, the enemy, due to the JAG’s paralyzing legal “guidelines.”

This isn’t cautious warfare. This isn’t morality.

This is suicide with a flag wrapped around it.

Let’s start with the hard truth:

The Israeli government officially decided that no humanitarian aid should reach areas controlled by Hamas. That is official government policy.

And yet, it keeps being delivered by the United Nations directly to Hamas, and to Gazans who then return to areas where Hamas terrorists still roam!!!

Why? Because the IDF, paralyzed by the unelected and immoral legal dictatorship of the JAG (Judge Advocate General) corps, is refusing to enforce the government decision. Aid continues to flow. Hamas continues to eat. Our hostages continue to suffer. And our soldiers continue to die.

It’s not just a military scandal, it’s a national betrayal.

Just the other night, Israeli journalist Amit Segal, reported about a tense government meeting behind closed doors, Prime Minister Netanyahu clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Zamir. The topic? The same one that’s costing us the lives of our best and brightest:

Why hasn’t the IDF implemented the government’s own official policy, to separate civilians from Hamas terrorists and impose full siege on the areas where Hamas remains?

That’s not a fringe demand. That’s government policy. And yet the IDF’s top brass resists, because of immoral directives from the legal officers in JAG!

As these immoral directives are followed by the Chief of staff instead of following government policy, we continue to bury our sons.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, the best friend we ever had and ever will have, are placing us in an impossible situation.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the war room: Qatar.

Yes, Qatar, the state sponsor of the Muslim Brotherhood, patron of Hamas, and funder of Al Jazeera’s anti-Israel incitement machine, is somehow still the lead negotiator in ceasefire talks.

And worse: Trump and his advisor Witkoff continue to trust Qatar as the “broker.”

This is the same Qatar whose money, support, and political cover enabled the October 7th massacre and who is directly responsible for our hostages still being held. The same Qatar that shelters Hamas’ leadership in luxury hotels. All Trump needs to do is threaten Qatar to get our hostages released, yet instead he trusts Qatar as the negotiators! You can't make this up!

How are we expected to defeat Hamas when the main diplomatic track, supported by our closest allies, runs through Doha, the capital of genocidal Islamism?

It’s madness. No self-respecting country should be forced to negotiate its national survival through the same regime that armed and emboldened its murderers.

And yet here we are.

On top of that, the Israeli cabinet already made the decision: we will never again pull back from territory in Gaza we conquer from Hamas. Period.

But what’s in the latest Witkoff ceasefire deal, again?

That Israel withdraws from areas we’ve already paid for in blood. Again, as we had to do after each previous ceasefire deal.

It is strategic insanity. Tactical absurdity. And morally indefensible.

You don’t win wars by capturing enemy ground and then giving it back.

You don’t fight genocidal death cults with diplomacy based on their own sponsors’ terms.

You don’t save lives by sacrificing your soldiers to delay global outrage.

The way the Trump administration is forcing us to fight this war in Gaza is horrendous. Much, much better than the Biden administration, no comparison at all, but still horrendous.

Why? Why Are We Letting This Happen?

I think I know the answer, even though I don’t even think it suffices.

The unspoken truth is that Netanyahu and Trump have been coordinating toward a grand diplomatic vision, destruction of the Iranian proxies, destruction of the Iranian nuclear and ballistic programs, realignment with Saudi Arabia, and a reordering of the Middle East for the benefit of world security and world trade.

In that context, Israel’s necessary defeat of our Islamonazi enemy in Gaza stands out as a sore thumb to the Sunni Muslim leaders of the Middle East. So Israel has to “manage” the fight in Gaza carefully, so Trump doesn’t lose the support of the Sunni countries, i.e Saudi Arabia, to ruin the grand plan.

The insane thing about this is that even Saudi Arabia has publicly declared that Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza. But Saudi Arabia is more afraid of the public perception in the Arab street to blood libelous headlines about Gaza.

So what’s the cost of managing Gaza instead of defeating Hamas like the IDF should be doing?

-Humanitarian aid keeps flowing — right into Hamas’ hands.

-Ceasefire proposals like the Witkoff Plan are taken seriously, even though they demand that Israel pull out from territory we’ve already conquered.

-Hamas is allowed to regroup, rearm, and kill more of our soldiers — like they just did.

Here’s How We Actually Achieve Total Victory, Quickly

We know how to win. We’ve always known. It’s not a secret.

1. Evacuate all non-combatants from Hamas-controlled areas. Clear distinction. No more human shields for Hamas to use.

2. Impose a full siege on every area Hamas armed terrorists remain in. No aid. No supplies. No fuel. Total encirclement until surrender.

3. Implement President Trump’s emigration plan, Gazans given the option to leave and rebuild elsewhere in the region. Many want out. Let them go.

4. Make Gaza Jewish again. Jewish towns. Jewish infrastructure. Jewish life. Real deterrence. Permanent security. There is no other way to protect Israel. Israelis will not be safe with another Arab self-rule in Gaza that will inevitably turn into a terror stranglehold, again.

That is not vengeance. That is justice. That is sanity.

We will win.

Because we have the strength. We have the truth. And we have the right.

But it is unbearable that we are losing the finest of our sons not because we can’t win, but because we’re being stopped from fighting like we mean it.

Our holy IDF soldiers should not be pawns in diplomatic theater.

Their blood should not be the price of global approval.

Their lives must not be sacrificed on the altar of international and legal hypocrisy, immorality.

No more aid to Hamas. No more negotiations through Doha.

No more legal insanity that puts immoral JAG decisions above battlefield commanders.

This is our land. This is our war. And it’s time to fight it on our terms.

We will win — with clarity, with courage, and with full Jewish sovereignty.

Just - may we stop burying our heroes before we get there.

Strengthen your faith in the Hashem. He's got this and we are winning. But, we can not remain silent about the obstacles standing in our way from achieving proper and total victory without sacrificing more of our holy IDF soldiers than necessary.