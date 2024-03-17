Syrian media reported overnight Saturday that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area.

Opposition sources in Syria said that the attack attributed to Israel was aimed at Hezbollah targets in the city of Yabrud, located near the border with Lebanon.

The Syrian army said that one Syrian soldier was injured in the attack.

In the meantime, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target over the maritime space of the area of the city of Acre.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that no alerts were activated according to protocol.

Earlier, the IDF said that it fired cannons into Syria following a failed rocket launch from Syria to the Golan Heights.