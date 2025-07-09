The Compensation Fund at the Israel Tax Authority will soon begin sending notices to citizens evacuated from homes damaged by rocket fire during the war with Iran.

The notices will explain the gradual process by which evacuees will move from short-term hotel stays to long-term alternative housing until their destroyed homes are rebuilt or they can return to homes already restored.

"The hotel accommodations, organized and funded by the Compensation Fund in coordination with the local authorities, were intended to provide immediate and secure shelter during the emergency. Now, with stability returning, we — the Compensation Fund and local authorities — are working together to help you return to routine and community life," the message states.

Hotel stays will be permitted no later than August 1, 2025, except in exceptional cases. The Tax Authority clarified that most evacuees will transition from hotels to long-term solutions, with Compensation Fund representatives assisting each person in finding a suitable arrangement.

To address exceptional cases requiring continued hotel stays beyond the set date, special committees have been established to review extension requests. These committees will consider each case individually, with professional assessments and full sensitivity to the unique circumstances.

For example, if a home remains uninhabitable and cannot be repaired in time, if no alternative housing has yet been secured, or if there are special needs — such as medical conditions or unique family situations — the Compensation Fund will help find appropriate solutions.