Sderot Yeshiva Rabbis published a letter to their students, warning against the inclusion of a female paramedic in their military unit.

In the letter, the Rabbis stated that it is a paramedic who is alongside the soldiers "At all times, 24/7, in APCs, in urban combat, showers, and bathrooms."

According to them, although the paramedic provides solely medical services, "The very presence of a woman among a group of soldiers, in such close and prolonged proximity, breaks the boundaries of modesty."

The Rabbis emphasized that they do not cast aspersions on the soldiers themselves, writing, "We certainly do not suspect our soldiers of engaging in unworthy acts", but warned that "Her very presence is highly problematic".

They added that particularly in times of war, it is vital to meticulously uphold the laws of modesty "to ensure the divine presence among us," referencing a verse from Deuteronomy.

Additionally, the Rabbis addressed the operational and mental aspects of the soldiers, noting that "Soldiers must be focused solely on their sacred mission, and no foreign thought should distract them, certainly not a vulgar, licentious thought."

Later in the letter, they clarified that they believe there is room for change. "With a deep understanding of the military system, we know there is no such thing as 'nothing can be done'. Everything depends on the firmness of the demand and adherence to our principles".

They noted the example of the separate units for haredi soldiers as evidence that the army can adapt to religious soldiers, "There is no reason in the world why our soldiers should not receive the exact same conditions."

The Rabbis envouraged their students and reminded them that "We are certainly not haredim; we are much more than haredim! We strive hard to rigorously observe the Torah and mitzvot in full, both small and large. Our standards of modesty do not fall short of those of the haredim, and perhaps even exceed them. That is our aspiration, and this is our mission: to maintain a true Jewish lifestyle without any leniencies and doubts."

Towards the end of the letter, the Rabbis noted that the voice of the religious-national community is hardly heard on this issue. "Sadly, the event involving the paramedic is not the only one, and the reality is that the army does not always endeavor to provide our soldiers the appropriate conditions they deserve. The sole reason for this is that our voice is not heard! If we made clear and unequivocal demands, the army would internalize its commitment to the Hesder soldiers and ensure in advance to meet their needs."

"We Rabbis are also conducting a self-examination, that perhaps we did not strive enough and did not use our power as needed to put the army in its place. It is particularly important for the army to hear the voices of the soldiers themselves. If our soldiers rigorously demand their conditions in a clear and pleasant manner, there is no reason why the army would not fulfill their request," the Rabbis concluded.

The letter is signed by the dean of the Yeshiva and a large number of its Rabbinical staff.