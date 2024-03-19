The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported on Monday night that explosions were heard near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to the reports, the air defense systems in the area were activated.

A news website affiliated with the Syrian opposition claimed the explosions were the result of an Israeli attack. According to the report, the attack targeted military outposts northeast of the Syrian capital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization based in London, also reported explosions in Damascus as well as anti-aircraft fire against Israeli targets in the area.

On Saturday night, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area.

Opposition sources in Syria said that the attack attributed to Israel was aimed at Hezbollah targets in the city of Yabrud, located near the border with Lebanon.

The Syrian army said that one Syrian soldier was injured in the attack.