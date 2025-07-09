A discussion was held this week, chaired by the Attorney General, with the participation of military, legal, treasury and security officials, regarding steps to implement the court ruling on the enlistment of yeshiva students.

According to IDF data reported in July, during the recruitment year that began in June 2024, 1,721 soldiers were recruited from the Haredi community.

The discussion addressed a comprehensive action plan for the 2025 recruitment year, aimed at ensuring equitable recruitment and increased enforcement. Among the steps presented:

Draft notices - By the end of July 2025, about 54,000 notices were sent to all candidates for military service up to age 16.5. Additionally, those with deferred service will be required to appear in order to enlist them.

Increased Enforcement - Starting from next month, there will be increased and equitable enforcement against draft evaders, including shortening the time taken to declare someone a draft evader and issue an arrest warrant, from about two months to about one and a half months, and in the next stage to about four months from the first draft notice.

Border Inspections - IDF updated on increased enforcement in cooperation with the Population Authority, police, and border crossing staff. Draft evaders caught at the border will be arrested for recruitment.

Proactive Enforcement and Intelligence Operations - Frequent proactive operations are expected, aiming to improve the handling of deserters and draft evaders. The IDF has announced plans for raids, checkpoints, and arrests in areas with high rates of draft evasion.

During September, a last opportunity will be given for draft evaders to voluntarily enlist for regular service. Those who report will begin service immediately, and only afterwards will conditional criminal liability be considered. The IDF reported that solutions are being examined to expand detention facilities, considering limited capacity and the need to prepare for extensive enforcement.

The discussion emphasized the great importance of expanding the range of enforcement tools, including denying benefits to draft evaders. Requests were made to the Budget Director at the Treasury on this issue, as well as emphasis on promoting future legislation.

The Attorney General welcomed the IDF's progress in formulating the enforcement and recruitment plan for the coming year, and agreed on holding another follow-up meeting where further updates on enforcement actions, detention solutions, and remaining gaps in the Ministry of Education will be presented.

Additionally, it was determined that a detailed affidavit will be submitted to the Supreme Court, including all necessary data and enforcement policy, as well as detailing the principles of discretion regarding the arrest of draft evaders at border crossings.

UTJ leader MK Moshe Gafni stated, "Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has declared herself the chief warrior against the world of Torah, Torah learners, and the Jewish people. We will not allow even one yeshiva student to be prevented from studying Torah and ending his studies. The Jewish people are taught by the trials of history, both near and far, that tried to prevent the study of Torah. We know what happened to them."