Queen Rania of Jordan once again criticized Israel in an interview last night with CNN.

“As devastating and as traumatic as October 7th was, it doesn't give Israel license to commit atrocity after atrocity. Israel experienced one October 7th - since then the Palestinians have experienced 156 October 7ths,” she accused.

“This has been a slow-motion mass murder of children five months in the making. It is absolutely shameful, outrageous, and entirely predictable what's happening in Gaza today because it was deliberate,” she claimed.

She detailed what brought her to think it was deliberate: “I think it's no coincidence that we're witnessing one of the most violent episodes of this conflict under one of the most hardline, racist governments in Israel's history. You know Prime Minister Netanyahu, by his own admission, says that his policy was based on divide and conquer, covertly propping up Hamas in order to undermine the Palestinian Authority and then say there's no partner for peace.”

She has previously accused US President Joe Biden of taking part in manufacturing the Israeli narrative by claiming to have seen evidence of Hamas beheadings and later retracting the claim. In the same interview, she claimed that the Israeli media had inflated reports with data that had not been independently verified, but was instead repeated from Palestinian reports.