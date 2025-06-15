Thousands of IDF soldiers were mobilized under emergency orders from the moment the war broke out in the middle of the night last Thursday until Friday morning. They received calls from their units to put on their uniforms, return to their battalions, and immediately rush back to reserve duty to protect us all.

Support the emergency crowdfunding for reserve soldiers!

Due to the emergency mobilization, thousands of soldiers urgently need life-saving equipment, such as medical supplies, optics and sights, head cameras, drones, knee pads, and other critical tactical gear that the military cannot currently provide. They need our help to ensure the war’s success.

In response, the Tekuma Movement has launched an emergency crowdfunding campaign. At the start of the war, Tekuma operated one of the largest command centers, assisting thousands of fighters by procuring life-saving equipment and distributing hundreds of sets of ceramic vests and helmets to rapid response teams in Judea and Samaria. The crowdfunding effort is in collaboration with the “Protecting Israel” initiative, which supports rapid response teams and reserve soldiers fighting in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and the northern border.

Support the emergency crowdfunding for reserve soldiers!

Berla Krombie, Chairman of the Tekuma Movement, appealed to the public for support: “We are all on reserve duty now, and amidst this, we are receiving hundreds of requests from battalions in urgent need of life-saving assistance. We are doing our best to help as many soldiers as possible with their critical needs. The mobilization of the people of Israel is incredible, and thanks to the many donations, we will be able to assist and support the many IDF soldiers. Am Yisrael Chai!”