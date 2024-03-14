On March 12, 2024 Arutz 7reported "Queen Rania of Jordan once again criticized Israel in an interview last night with CNN. “As devastating and as traumatic as October 7th was, it doesn't give Israel license to commit atrocity after atrocity. Israel experienced one October 7th - since then the Palestinians have experienced 156 October 7ths,” she accused.

It is certainly not true that "Palestinians have experienced 156 October 7ths". Israelis did not deliberatly target civilians like Hamas did in October 7th. If Palestinian Arab civilians were killed it was because they were used as human shields by Hamas.

Hamas could have ended the war a long time ago if it had released the hostages and surrendered the leaders who orchestrated October 7th but Queen Rania does not say this.

Why is Queen Rania omiting important information? Why is she distorting the truth? Why is she biased?

Not everybody knows that Queen Rania is a Palestinian Arab.

The Queen of Jordan Rania Al-Yassin was born in Kuwait to Palestinian Arab parents Faisal Sedki Al Yassin and Ilham Yassin from Tulkarm.

What Queen Rania doesn't want anyone to know? The two state solution was already implemented with the creation of Jordan: JORDAN IS PALESTINE.

The creation of Jordan by the British was similar to the creation of Pakistan. The British separated Pakistan from India to try to solve the Hindu-Muslim conflict with a two state solution at the same time Jordan was created from British Mandate Palestine.

THE TWO STATE SOLUTION WAS ALREADY IMPLEMENTED WITH THE CREATION OF JORDAN.

The fact that Jordan has a Palestinian Arab Queen, that the next Jordanian King will be the son of a Palestinian Arab, that the majority of Jordanian citizens are Palestinian Arab and that Jordan was created in land from British Mandate Palestine reveals the elephant in the room:

Why is Jordan not part of the solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict? Why is deliberatly left out? Jordan's history cannot be separated from Israel's history, both countries were carved from British Mandate Palestine which was created from land from the Ottoman Empire.

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq were all part of the Ottoman Empire. Why are Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq not demanded to return "occupied Ottoman land"? Why is it demanded only of Jew to return Ottoman land? Before 1948 the land belonged for the Ottoman Empire for a period longer than America has existed.

The Palestinian National Charter of 1964 defined Palestine as the pre-1967 territory of the State of Israel – specifically excluding the 'West Bank' and eastern Jerusalem, claiming they belonged to Jordan. When the area was part of Jordan, the Palestinian Arabs affirmed they did not want that land.

(Please see article 24 in the 1964 Palestinian Charter in this link).

"Article 24. This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip or the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields."

In 1967, Israel ended the Jordanian occupation of Judea and Samaria (that had started in 1948). In 1968 the Palestinian Arabs changed their charter to claim Judea and Samaria (besides, of course, the rest of Israel).

Because the Palestinian Arabs themselves positively affirmed in 1964 that Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem were not part of “Palestine,” it is not correct to call those territories “occupied Palestinian land.”

The Palestinian Arab claim that what they previously considered to be Jordanian land now is "Palestinian" shows that Jordanian and Palestinian land are the same – they just draw the borders wherever they want. As long as the land was controlled by Arabs the Palestinian Arabs did not care that the land was not Palestinian. They only started claiming the land when it was controlled by Jews.

This proves there is no difference between Palestinian Arabs and Jordanian Arabs. They are the same people. What matters to them is Arab, not Jewish, rule. If the Palestinian Arabs were happy that Jerusalem was controlled by Jordan and did not demand independence before 1967, that means they should be happy to live under Jordanian rule today.

On April 12, 2018 David Israel wrote in the Jewish Press " Addressing the ninth annual Islamic Beit al-Maqdes (the term is borrowed directly from the Hebrew Beit HaMikdash – the Temple) International Conference, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said “Palestinians and Jordanians are one people in two states – Jordan and Palestine..."

According to the Palestinian Arabs themselves most so-called "Palestinians" are migrants from other Arab Countries. On March 23, 2012 MEMRI reported "Hamas Minister of the Interior and of National Security Fathi Hammad Slams Egypt over Fuel Shortage in Gaza Strip, and Says: "Half of the Palestinians Are Egyptians and the Other Half Are Saudis" (Please see video in the link below)

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq were all part of the Ottoman Empire. Why is there a UNSC decision against Israel but not one demanding Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq to return occupied Ottoman land?

Before World War I Palestine was a part of the province of Southern Syria in the Ottoman Empire. In 1916, before WWI ended, the British and the French signed the secret Sikes-Pikot agreement defining their proposed spheres of influence in the Middle East if they won the war. According to the agreement, France was allocated to Northern Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, while the British would rule over Palestine and southern Iraq.

In 1920, following the provision of the Mandate to France and Britain at San Remo, the UK took control of British Mandate Palestine (Mandatory Palestine) in what is today Israel and Jordan, land captured from the Ottoman Empire.

The McMahon-Hussein correspondence (1915) reveals details of a secret deal between Sir Henry McMahon, High Commissioner of the UK in Egypt, and the Sharif of Mecca, Hussain Bin Ali, by which the British would give control of lands captured from the Ottoman Empire to the Arabs (Palestine was included within the boundaries that were proposed by Hussein) if the Arabs assisted the British in fighting the Turks during WWI.

In 1921, as a result, the UK created the Emirate of Transjordan (Jordan) in the land of Mandatory Palestine East from the Jordan river and appointed Abdullah, son of the Shariff of Mecca, as King of Jordan. (Brittain also appointed Abdullah’s brother Faisal as King of Iraq). Jordan was officially under British Mandate Palestine and obtained independence in 1946.

Until 1948 when they were driven out, Jews were a majority of the population in Jerusalem. On December 11, 2017 Amb. Dore Gold wrote in the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs "By the mid-19th century, the British Consulate in Jerusalem made the following determination, according to this report, which I found in the Public Record Office in Kew, it states that Jews were a majority in Jerusalem, when? already in 1863 – that’s long before Theodor Herzl, before the Britt’s arrived, or Lord Balfour."

"See the guy on the right, William Seward, he was Secretary of State of the United States during the American civil war, under President Abraham Lincoln.

"When Seward’s term ended, he visited the holy land, he visited Jerusalem. And he wrote a memoir. And in his memoir, it is written, 'There is a Jewish majority in Jerusalem.'" See William Seward, Travels Around the World (1873)

In 1948 when the British Mandate of Palestine ended and the Jewish State of Israel was created, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt (all puppet Kingdoms from the UK) attacked the newborn Jewish State. Most of the officers of the Jordanian Arab Legion were British:

Command (under British General John Bagot Glubb),

Divisional Headquarters (under Brigadier Lash), Artillery Batteries/troops (under Lt-Col Hearst),

1st Brigade (under Col. Goldie),

1st Regiment (under Lt-Col. Blackden),

3rd Regiment (under Lt-Col Newman),

3rd Brigade (under Col. Ashton),

2nd Regiment (under Maj. Slade)

(Source: Laffin (1982a), Lunt (1999), Collins & Lapierre (1972).

In 1948 General Glubb led the Jordanian Arab Legion commanded mostly by British Officers to expel all the Jews from Hebron, East Jerusalem and the 'West Bank'. Not only they did ethnic cleansing but they destroyed dozens of ancient synagogues and 60,000 Ancient Jewish Tombstones in the Sacred Ancient Jewish Cemetery of Mount of Olives to try to erase all evidence of thousands of years of Jewish History in the 'West Bank'.

In 1956, after his service in Jordan, the criminal General Glubb, responsible for ethnic cleansing of Jews, was knighted by the Queen. General Glubb was appointed Knight Commander of The Order of Bath by Queen Elizabeth.

Jews returned to the eastern parts of Jerusalem in 1967 after Israel won a defensive war against Egypt, Syria and Jordan. The 1967 war ended almost 20 years of illegal Jordanian occupation of eastern Jerusalem and the 'West Bank' and allowed Jews to return home. (Jewish cities in Judea and Samaria should be called Liberated Jewish Cities instead of “Settlements” since they are communities liberated by the Jewish people from Arab invaders, not colonial outposts taken from native residents.)

The Palestinian Arabs did not demand a State in the 'West Bank' (judea and Samaria) while it was controlled by Jordan from 1948 till 1967. They only started demanding a Palestinian State there after Jordan lost it to Israel. The same way, if all of Israel was currently being controlled by Jordan the Palestinian Arabs would not care to create a State of Palestine. The Palestinian Arabs’ main goal is not to create a State, it is to destroy Israel, it bothers them that it is under Jewish and not under Arab rule, their goal is not to create a Palestinian Arab State but to re-establish Muslim rule.

During the Arab-Israeli wars of 1948 and 1967, Islamic Armies tried to destroy Israel but failed. Because they lost in the battle field they changed their strategy of direct military confrontation and started falsely posing as the underdog, victims of Jewish aggression to gain the sympathy of the World Powers. In reality the Palestinian Aarbs are not weak, they are strong because they are part of something much bigger, the Palestinian Arabs are an integral part of the Arab Nations, a spearhead inside Israel of all the Islamic States that surround Israel and want its destruction.

If a Palestinian State is created in the 'West Bank', Hamas will take over and attack Israel from the 'West Bank' as it did from Gaza.

The Palestinian Media Watch translated an interview by one of Hamas founders Mahmoud al-Zahar to the Palestinian Arab newspaper Al-Ayyam in which he said “...[Some] have said Hamas wants to create an Islamic emirate in Gaza. We won’t do that, but we will build an Islamic state in Palestine, all of Palestine…”

After what happened in Gaza, the two-state solution is no longer feasible. It will enable Hamas to attack Israel from the 'West Bank' making normal life in Israel impossible.

Jews have been persecuted and expelled from most Middle East Countries and they managed to find refuge in Israel, a country smaller than New Jersey. Jimena.org reported that since 1948, 850,000 Jews have been expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lybia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia,Yemen and other Middle East Countries.

The Palestinian Arabs already have a State in Jordan. Since the US/EU claim the Arab-Israeli conflict can be solved though a UNSC resolution why not submit one declaring that Jordan is Palestine?

Most of the Jordanian population is Palestinian, the previous King said “Jordan is Palestine, Palestine is Jordan”. the Queen of Jordan Rania Al-Yassin was born in Kuwait to Palestinian Arab parents Faisal Sedki Al Yassin and Ilham Yassin from Tulkarm, the next King of Jordan will be the son of a Palestinian Arab, Jordan was created in land from British Mandate Palestine,

Jordan was also part of British Mandate Palestine, it must also be part of the solution.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of “Obama’s assault on Jerusalem’s Western Wall” and “Jerusalem is the Spiritual capital of Judaism while Mecca is the Spiritual Capital of Islam”