Watch: Holocaust survivor rescued from rubble after Rehovot missile strike

Home Front Command forces earlier today pulled a Holocaust survivor from underneath the debris of a building in Rehovot that had collapsed. The rescue followed hours of intense efforts at the damaged site, which was struck by an Iranian missile.

When the survivor was finally freed, a deeply moving moment unfolded as his son embraced the rescue team and tearfully expressed gratitude for saving his father’s life.

Separately, the death toll rose to six at the building struck by the Iranian missile in Bat Yam. According to the Home Front Command, around seven people are still listed as missing.

Home Front Command Chief, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, visited the missile impact site in Bat Yam, stating, “We have endured a difficult night with direct hits on two residential buildings—one here in Bat Yam and another in Rehovot. Our teams are working to locate any additional survivors. In Rehovot, just moments ago, we managed to rescue a survivor from under the rubble.”

He added: “This tragic event here is a reminder of how crucial it is to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.”

Bat Yam’s mayor, Tzvika Brot, described the scene at the impact site where six people were killed:

“Even before most of the rescue teams arrived, the street was littered with metal, dust covered all the cars, and people lay on the road—images reminiscent of the Twin Towers disaster,” he said. “Currently, 61 buildings have been affected; six or seven of them will likely need to be demolished—and that number could still increase.”

Brot added: “Unfortunately, we have not yet completed evacuations. We estimate that number will rise.”