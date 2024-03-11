Police have arrested a suspect who set fire to an Israeli flag during a protest march in the Meah She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

During the march, the protesters waved PA flags and made statements against Israel.

תיעוד המעצר דוברות המשטרה

Police say that during the protest, a confrontation developed between the protesters and residents of the neighborhood, that included throwing eggs at the protesters.

Police forces dispersed the protesters and arrested the one who had set fire to the flag. He was taken for police questioning and order has been restored in the area.