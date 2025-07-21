The Shin Bet (ISA), police, Tax Authority, and other enforcement bodies are currently investigating the Igatha 48 and al-Aqsa organizations affiliated with the United Arab List (Ra'am), journalist Avishai Grinzaig reported on Monday.

According to the report, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was not updated about the investigation. Details of the investigation were shared during a closed Knesset House Committee meeting on Sunday, which was initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit).

Police officer Lilit Teiber-Nitzan repeated the main points during the public portion of the meeting while noting that the investigation is defined as "undercover."

MK Son Har-Melech stated during the meeting: "We can't settle with the dissolution of an organization that transferred funds to Hamas. This is a severe crime according to the Combating Terror Law. We're dealing with hundreds of millions of shekels which were transferred to our enemies, with clear knowledge that these were terror organizations."

MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) added: "We are here to make sure that no terror NGO slips into government institutions, certainly not before elections. As long as Hamas feels rich and secure, it will lift its head. We will not continue to feed the one that harms us."

Last week, the Registrar of Non-Profit Associations published a report recommending the dissolution of Igatha 48, the social arm of the United Arab List, due to ties and activities with terrorist organizations.

The recommendation follows a series of investigative reports published by the "Choosing Life Forum" — a group of bereaved families and victims of terrorism.

The report concluded that the association has engaged in "ongoing illegal activity and actions in violation of proper administrative conduct, in addition to illegality stemming from ties to terrorist organizations." The Registrar further determined that the association collaborated with and transferred funds to entities designated as terrorist organizations.

The report stated that there were "numerous flaws and improper conduct in the management of the association. These issues raise concerns — at the highest level of severity — that the association is operating illegally and contrary to the guidelines and laws governing non-profits. This includes suspected cooperation with organizations designated as terrorist entities, use of the association's assets for unauthorized purposes without proper oversight, lack of financial supervision, prohibited engagements with companies owned by board members, receipt of funds with no traceable audit path, submission of false reports, and the dysfunction of the association's governing bodies."

The Registrar emphasized that “this case involves ongoing illegality and conduct that violates proper governance, in addition to illegality related to ties with terrorist organizations — all of which justify the association’s dissolution. Significant flaws were identified in the association’s conduct, particularly in financial management, including failure to record funds allegedly received, disbursement of money without proper accounting, and collaboration with designated terrorist organizations. These actions appear to justify dissolving the association, and this document should be regarded as a warning prior to initiating dissolution proceedings.”