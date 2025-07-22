US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee issued a clarification on Tuesday, after the Israel Police announced that an investigation into reports of arson by alleged Jewish extremists at the archaeological site of the Church of Saint George in the village of Taybeh, found that the reports were false.

“Investigation reveals no damage to ancient church in Taybeh and investigation of origin of fire continues. I have NOT attributed the cause of fire to any person or group as we don't know for sure. The press has. I have said that regardless, it was crime and deserves consequences,” said Huckabee in a post on X.

He added, “Taybeh is a beautiful village made up of mostly Arab Christians. Glad the Israel Police continue search for truth without regard to assumptions.”

The Israel Police spokesperson announced on Monday evening, "Contrary to false reports and following recent foreign media coverage regarding the alleged arson within the archaeological site of the Church of Saint George in the village of Taybeh, we wish to clarify that these reports are factually incorrect, lack any evidentiary basis, and risk misleading the public."

The spokesperson added that “findings gathered on the ground unequivocally show that no damage or harm was caused to the church site itself.”

Huckabee on Saturday made a rare visit to Taybeh , writing on X after the visit that it is a "quiet village, with many American citizens, affected by vandalism - including arsons at an ancient church. Desecrating a church, mosque, or synagogue is a crime against humanity and against God."

"I work for ALL American citizens who live in Israel-Jewish, Muslim or Christian. When they are terrorized or victims of crime I will demand those responsible be held accountable with real consequences. Was in Taybeh today to meet with people of that village to listen & learn," he added.

"One thing that we strongly agree on is that any desecration to a holy place - it doesn’t matter whether it’s a church, a mosque, or a synagogue - it’s unacceptable. To commit an act of sacrilege by desecrating a place that is supposed to be a place of worship, it is an act of terror, and it is a crime. There should be consequences, and it should be harsh consequences because it is one of the last bastions of our civilization, the places where we worship," wrote Huckabee.