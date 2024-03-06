Brigadier General Amit Sa'ar, the head of the investigations department in the IDF Intelligence Corps, wrote a serious warning that was supposed to be sent to the Prime Minister and the Political Security Cabinet after the holiday of Simchat Torah regarding a possible Hamas attack.

Kan reports that Sa'ar warned in the letter that Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah believe they had an opportunity to attack Israel, according to intelligence the IDF had collected.

He stated that the opportunity in question stemmed from the internal conflicts in Israel and the IDF's preparedness at the time. He also added that senior officials in Iran believed that the time for attacking Israel and causing it critical damage had finally arrived.

These warnings were written the eve of October 7th and made their way to the head of the Intelligence Corps and to the Chief of Staff. The two approved the delivery of the letter to the Prime Minister, but the October 7th massacre took place before the letter could be sent.

Over the past year, the Intelligence Corps has sent four such letters, with the last one having been sent in July. The Intelligence Corps claims that politicians either ignored the letters or viewed them with suspicion.