Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Artillery Corps’ Moran unit in the north of the country on Tuesday, together with the Land Arms Commandant, Brigadier General Aviram Sela, and Gender Affairs Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Ella Shado.

The minister talked to the men and women soldiers about the extensive operational action in recent months, the rapid learning processes and the readiness to continue.

"We need to understand the situation we are in with Hezbollah, who is responsible for worsening situation and bringing us closer to a point, where we will have to make a decision about what we do," Gallant stated.

He added, "For us, the ultimate goal is to bring the residents home. We will bring them home either through some arrangement or military-operational action. This should be clear because it means that you may be called to action, on an immediate basis."

"My main message to you is to be ready and alert at all times, making sure that at any given moment there is someone who knows what to do - 24/7, every day of the week and at the same time to continue improving abilities. I don’t want us to have to go to war, and I think it is important to know that there is a chance to prevent a war. But I repeat the very clear and very simple message that I told you – Hezbollah is responsible for worsening the situation and is bringing us towards a decision point – we will decide what will ultimately result in our citizens returning home safely, and not in some “shoot and forget' way, but in a safe way," said Gallant.