Yedidya Eliyahu, of blessed memory, with his wife Meitar and their children

Meitar Eliyahu, widow of fallen IDF soldier Sergeant First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu on Saturday gave birth to the couple's third child and first son.

Yedidya Eliyahu fell in battle in Gaza approximately three months ago, when his wife was six months pregnant.

"With praise and gratitude to G-d for all the kindness and abundance, we are happy and excited to announce the birth of our son," the family announced. The announcement was signed, "Yedidya, obm, and Meitar Eliyahu."

Yedidya's brother Eliav wrote, "The blessed G-d should raise this child for his mother in peace and happiness, and may he see the vengeance of his father's blood and the complete redemption soon."