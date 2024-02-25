Martin Oliner, chairman of the Center for Righteousness and Integrity, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the state of antisemitism in the world today.

“We are having a redundancy of antisemitism throughout the world. Forty-eight years ago president Haim Herzog tore up the most violent resolution, in a speech that made it clear that racism and Zionism have no connection. This very week, the United Nations has imposed a similar farcial resolution on all of us, and that farce continues. The antisemitism that he experienced has grown by leaps and bounds, beyond anyone's imagination.”

He focused first.on the October 7th massacre: “That antisemitism has not changed at all. It's amazing that some of the folks who live on the border, despite the all of their suffering, have still not recognized that their friends across the border are not their friends. We've tried to make as much peace as possible, and seen only bullets and more bullets and more bullets.

He then addressed antisemitism in the USA: “Antisemitism in Israel and antisemitism in America share one common aspect - everyone involved who should have and did know enough to thwart that antisemitism has really fallen down in so many different ways. It's hard to believe that when your enemy tells you that they're going to kill you, but when they plant 150,000 missiles in the south or 200,000 in the north - they don't mean business?”

“In America, we've known for years that the Qataris are putting billions of dollars into the universities. They spent over $2B in the last three or four years indoctrinating a misconception about what education is about. In Queens, New York , there are maps where Israel doesn't exist and eighth graders are taught about Palestine.”

He discussed the situation in northern Israel: “I believe that 1701 is not a solution. Israel has to strike as soon as it's ready. Whether Nasrallah strikes first or not is irrelevant. It has to get done. Unfortunately, we have to pay the price for twenty years of neglect.”

He also laid out his plan for ‘the day after’ the war in Gaza: “When we rebuild Gaza, we must make sure that there is a culture of peace, that we raise a generation where our children and our grandchildren don't face similar problems. Hate is being taught at every level, and any kind of reestablishment has to be conditioned on an education change. It has to be a culture change at every level.”

He specified one particular aspect of confronting the many challenges that Israel faces: “There should not be a notion of resilience for the north or south. Israel must adopt an all-hands emergency position of unity. There is no room in Israel today for anything but a clear picture of what needs to be done. All American organizations need to get together to work, and that is how we're going to resolve this.”