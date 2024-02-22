Two antitank missiles were fired from Lebanon on Thursday morning and landed in northern Israel.

One of the missiles hit a home in Kfar Yuval in the Upper Galilee, while the other landed in an open area in Kiryat Shmona.

The Kfar Yuval home which was hit went up in flames and firefighters were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council said that the explosions heard in the Hula Valley were due to IDF fire.

Earlier this week, IAF fighter planes attacked two weapons storehouses belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in Sidon, Lebanon.

The attack followed the launch of a UAV towards the Lower Galilee. The craft was found near Tiberias.

Fighter planes also attacked Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Meiss El Jabal and Odaisseh in Lebanon.