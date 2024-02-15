תיעוד התקיפה בלבנון דובר צה"ל

A commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, Ali Muhammad Aldbas, his deputy commander, Ibrahim Issa, as well as an additional terrorist operative were killed on Wednesday night.

Aldbas was amongst those who directed the terrorist attack at the Megiddo Junction in Israel in March 2023. He led, planned, and carried out terrorist activity toward the State of Israel, especially during this war.

The terrorists were eliminated in a precise airstrike carried out by an IDF aircraft on a Hezbollah military structure in Nabatieh.

Moreover, on Thursday, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Blida, and an additional Hezbollah military structure in the area of Maroun al-Ras.