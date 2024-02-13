תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי צוות הקרב 646 בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

Soldiers in the 646th Brigade's combat team, paratroopers in reserve duty, are fighting in Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists, raiding and clearing many terrorist infrastructures, and uncovering and neutralizing an underground route.

This week, the soldiers began a divisional operation in a small neighborhood, where they located weapons, phones, hand grenades, cartridges, uniforms and Hamas combat brochures.

תיעוד מהתקיפות האווירית דובר צה"ל

During the operation, a route was set up to evacuate the population from the shelter and thousands were evacuated. Hamas used the shelter to hide behind civilian population and give themselves protection for terrorism.

During the military activity, an explosive device was detonated in a booby-trapped building, killing the commander of the 630th Battalion, Lt. Col. (res.) Netanel Elkouby, and two other soldiers, acting company commander in the 630th battalion, Major (res.) Yair Cohen, and a reserve duty soldier in the 630th battalion, Sergeant first class (res.) Ziv Chen. Additional soldiers were injured.

After rescuing the wounded, the forces continued their attack in the area and destroyed additional terrorist infrastructure.