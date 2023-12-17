Sixteen-year-old Sahar Kalderon, who was released together with her brother Erez from Hamas captivity after 51 days in which she was held by terrorists in Gaza, recounted in an interview with Channel 12 News the difficult moments she went through in Gaza.

"The conditions there are really, really difficult. There is not much food. We were hungry, you don't see daylight. There is no sense of time. Longing, uncertainty, and disconnection from the outside world - there was no information, [there was] a feeling of helplessness," she said.

"I had many thoughts: 'Will I ever get out of here and return to my family? How long will I be here? Maybe they will kill me?' I had no control over these thoughts. I felt that I had been forgotten about, that no one cared about me. Many times they told us, 'Bibi doesn't care about you,' that, 'we were forgotten,'" she added.

Her father, Ofer, remains in Hamas captivity.

"I miss my father a lot," she said. "I think about him and wait for him. My father deserves to come back, my brothers deserve to see their father."