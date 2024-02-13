The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Tuesday morning cleared for publication the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

Lt. Col. (res.) Netanel Yaacov Elkouby, 36, from Haifa, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Capt. (res.) Yair Cohen, 30, from Ramat Gan, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Sergeant first class (res.) Ziv Chen, 27, from Kfar Saba, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

In addition, two reservists were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Elkouby, who worked as a chef in his civilian life, is survived by his wife, Sarit, and five children.

In 2019, he was named by the Chief of Staff as one of the outstanding soldiers and said at the time, "I believe it's because I go to many reserve days, I was able to bring my company to great achievements in the battalion and in the brigade."

His friend, Ben Binyamin, eulogized him on Facebook and wrote, "Nati, my dear and beloved friend, I refuse to believe and accept the difficult news that you gave your life for the State of Israel, fighting for the homeland. It's hard to believe that it's over, your smile will remain in my heart forever. Rest in peace, dear friend, watch over your dear family from above, watch over your wife, your children and your father and dear sisters. We will remember you forever, dear friend."