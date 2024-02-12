MK Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations, today (Monday) met former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo upon his arrival to Israel.

Danon said: "Today my friend, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel. I was honored to meet him upon his arrival as he embarks on a solidarity visit in support of Israel, where he will meet with residents of the South, hostage families and our IDF soldiers."

He added: "During our discussion, I conveyed Israel's unwavering commitment to achieving a decisive victory in Gaza. I emphasized that we will persist until Hamas is eradicated, in the North and South of the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah."

"It is crucial to recognize that Israel cannot emerge victorious with one hand tied behind its back. We seek the support of the United States on all fronts, especially as we confront an enemy who is not only attacking Israel but also posing a perilous threat to the entire world," Danon concluded.