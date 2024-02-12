The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Monday morning cleared for publication the names of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza and whose families have been notified:

Sergeant first class Adi Eldor, 21, from Haifa, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Sergeant first class (res.) Alon Kleinman, 21, from Tel Aviv, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

In addition, two soldiers were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also, a reservist was seriously injured in a car accident in southern Israel.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital and their families were notified.

Earlier, it was cleared for publication that during a joint IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Police operation in Rafah overnight, two Israeli hostages were rescued, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70).

Both were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, together with Louis’ partner Clara Merman, his sister Gabriela Leimberg and her daughter Mia Leimberg, who were freed during the hostage release deal with Hamas in November.

They are both in good medical condition, and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital.