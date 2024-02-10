Doctors at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem have declared the death of a 20-year-old soldier who was rushed Saturday morning to the center's emergency room, suffering form symptoms of meningitis.

The hospital reported that emergency room staff began a quick but thorough investigation and even before receiving the results began intensive treatment for bacterial meningitis.

As a result of his quick deterioration and the damage to all of his bodily systems, and despite the enormous efforts to stabilize his condition, the young man's systems collapsed and the staff were forced to declare his death.

Hadassah noted that the disease is relatively rare, but the bacteria is aggressive and spreads quickly, intensely attacking the body's systems.

"Hadassah shares the deep sorrow of the family," the statement added.