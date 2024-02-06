Israel is clandestinely pressing the United States and the United Nations to allow UNRWA to continue its central role in distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza, despite the reports that 12 of its employees took part in the October 7th massacre. The negotiations were reported to the Wall Street Journal citing American and Israeli officials.

According to the report, an Israeli delegation in the United States that included senior military officers told American and UN officials that it would like UNRWA to continue to provide humanitarian aid, along with a promise of a full investigation of employees connected to Hamas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that an independent investigative team led by Catherine Colonna, the former Foreign Minister of France, will investigate UNRWA.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the announcement on X: “I congratulate the United Nations on establishing the commission of inquiry. We will give them all our evidence that proves that UNRWA workers were involved in terrorism and the damage they did to the future of the region. We hope that the commission will bring the truth to light. The head of the UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, must resign.”

According to Israeli intelligence, 12 UNRWA workers took part in the October 7th massacre, including killing or abducting Israelis.

These employees have incriminated themselves unambiguously, and Israel has additional evidence that UNRWA facilities were used for military purposes.