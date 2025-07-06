The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has accused the Israeli government of endangering its staff and damaging the organization's reputation by making what it called unsubstantiated claims regarding its neutrality.

"The Government of Israel has continued to make claims against UNRWA's neutrality, putting our staff at risk and harming the Agency’s reputation," the agency stated in a press release issued Sunday.

The statement quoted UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini as saying: "Last month, I wrote to the Foreign Minister of Israel, requesting once again information and evidence to substantiate these allegations.

"In my letter, I also noted that the Government of Israel has not pursued any prosecutions within its criminal justice system, which would also require the presentation of credible evidence.

"We have not received a response."

In response, IDF International Spokesman LTC Nadav Shoshani strongly rejected the UNRWA remarks and reiterated allegations of direct UNRWA involvement in terrorist activities.

"UNRWA, you claim Israel’s evidence 'puts your staff at risk.' What puts them at risk is your involvement in terrorism," said Shoshani.

"We’ve shown footage of UNRWA staff abducting the bodies of a murdered Israeli hostage on October 7. We’ve exposed how UNRWA vehicles were used to kidnap them into Gaza. Nine of your employees were confirmed to have taken part in the massacre. Your schools, equipment, and headquarters have been repeatedly used by Hamas to launch attacks."

He further criticized UNRWA for presenting Hamas claims as factual.

"Allegations aren’t evidence, that’s true. And yet UNRWA presents Hamas’ claims as fact, every single day."

Shoshani also included a link to an IDF website detailing the connection between UNRWA and Hamas. The site includes video testimonies from Gaza residents and outlines incidents dating back prior to the current conflict, alleging a longstanding relationship between the agency and the terror group.