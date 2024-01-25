Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity) on Wednesday said that so long as the war with Hamas is ongoing, it would be a mistake to break apart the unity government.

"When we entered the government, we defined the partnership for the period of the war - and we did not stand with a stopwatch on our wrists," he told Maariv. "What is most important to the public is that Israel win the war, the results of which will decide the country's standing in the region and the world for a very long time."

"We are still fighting in Gaza, and it is my opinion that we need to apply as much military pressure as possible, and not stop. To weigh leaving the government and renewing the internal political war would not be correct."

Sa'ar also noted that although it is "clear" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the central figures responsible for the failures which allowed Hamas' October 7 massacre, at the current stage, Israel should be focused on managing the war.

"Netanyahu bears central responsibility for the failure in Gaza and the events of that Black Sabbath," he said. "This needs to be examined by a national investigation committee which will decide the level of responsibility and learn out lessons. There was a multi-dimensional diplomatic, operational, and intelligence failure, but this is not the time to call elections."

"At this point, I am giving priority to the war against our enemies, over renewal of the wars between Jews. Right now it would be a mistake to break apart the emergency government, but if I reach the conclusion that the government is not taking the proper path, I will rethink my opinion."