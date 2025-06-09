Ahead of Wednesday’s expected Knesset vote on dissolution, a senior Shas official on Monday told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the party has no interest in toppling the government.

“No one wants elections, and we’re not eager to bring down the government. If any party stands to be hurt by its fall — it’s Shas,” the source stated.

He added, “We are clearly caught in a difficult bind. When [Likud MK] Yuli Edelstein shows zero flexibility on the most critical issue for the haredi public, that’s a problem.”

“There’s no way Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael will vote for dissolution because the Draft Law remains unresolved, while Shas serves as the ‘Shabbat goy’ keeping the coalition afloat solely for political gain.”

Still, he suggested there may be room for optimism. “If Edelstein budges even slightly, it may be possible to present a compromise formula to the rabbis that would delay the dissolution bill. But there’s no doubt that the keys lie in Edelstein’s hands and those of the legal advisors backing him.”