IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari gave a statement on the tragic incident in Gaza in which antitank missiles struck an IDF tank and a building collapsed on IDF soldiers.

“I would like to inform you today about a tragic incident yesterday: during combat in the central region of Gaza, 21 soldiers were killed in action,” Hagari opened.

“The forces were operating in the area that separates between Israeli towns and Gaza, near the town of Kissufim. The forces removed buildings and infrastructure that served Hamas in an area approximately 600 m from the border, with the intention of allowing residents of the south to return to their homes. According to our information at the moment, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an antitank missile was fired at a tank guarding the force, and simultaneously an explosion collapsed two two-story buildings close to the force while most of the force was in or near them.

“The buildings apparently exploded due to charges that our forces had placed and were about to be blown up along with terrorist infrastructures in the area. We are still clarifying and investigating the details of the incident and the cause of the explosion. Overnight, beginning with the explosion itself, all the commanders in the field have been working, along with rescue forces that rushed to the area, to find and extract the wounded, in an operation of exceptional complexity that took place until the last few hours.”

Hagari noted: “War has a very high price. The dedicated reservists who reported for duty sacrificed what was dearest to them for the security of the state of Israel so that we could live here securely.”

He also addressed the many rumors surrounding the incident: “We are aware of a multitude of rumors that began yesterday regarding the incident. I would like to clarify that we publish only confirmed information, and only after we alert the families. Behind these rumors, there are families that are experiencing their most painful hour, and I ask that everyone conduct themselves with responsibility and sensitivity so as not to inflict any more suffering upon them.”