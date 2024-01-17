Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday evening that medicine for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas has entered the Gaza Strip, reported Haaretz.

"Over the past few hours, medicine & aid entered the Gaza Strip, in implementation of the agreement announced yesterday for the benefit of civilians in the Strip, including hostages," the foreign ministry said on X.

According to estimates, the medicine will be transferred to the Israeli hostages on Thursday, pending any further delays. Israeli sources told Haaretz that senior Qatari officials who were involved in the negotiations with Hamas regarding the delivery of the medicine had said they would work on receiving proof that the medicine was actually brought to the hostages.

On Wednesday morning, Mousa Abu Marzouq, a member of Hamas’ diplomatic arm, announced that the planes carrying the medicine had arrived in Egypt, adding that for every package of medications for a hostage, 1,000 medications will be provided to "Palestinians."

He also said that Israel will not inspect the shipments of medications.

Later, however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to inspect the shipment of medicine, after he had previously said that he had nothing to do with the decision to exempt the shipment from the usual security checks of aid going into Gaza.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF announced that the trucks carrying medicine for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza had passed a security check at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, and they are now on their way to Gaza via Egypt.

The medicines are being transferred to the hostages as part of a deal brokered by Qatar.