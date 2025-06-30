Liri Albag, the IDF observer who was freed from Hamas captivity this past January after 477 days in Gaza, is returning to military service.

Her father, Eli Albag, revealed the news in an interview with Channel 12 News on Monday, saying he gave his full blessing to his daughter, who is “taking on a very meaningful position.”

Eli described the journey Liri has taken since her release: “She went through rehabilitation, traveled abroad to see the world, traveled within Israel, took vacations. She truly made the most of her time—and now she’s going back to the army this week.” He noted that Liri will not be resuming her previous role as an observer. “She wants a position with real significance, and that’s exactly what she’ll be doing. She’s stayed out of the spotlight lately and is working quietly.”

While he declined to disclose her exact new role, Eli mentioned that another one of Liri’s fellow observers is also considering a return to the IDF. “We’re keeping their privacy, as we always have. Liri is very mature and knows exactly what she wants. We supported her decision to go back to the army—that’s how we raised our children: as long as it’s a good thing, we approve.”

Reflecting on his daughter’s strength, Eli shared, “I’ve discovered that Liri is far stronger than I ever imagined—she even managed to outsmart me. I learned a lot from stories told by others who were held captive with her—things she never told me herself.” He added, “But I can’t be angry. I’m immensely proud of her. She shares things with us constantly—bit by bit. We’re not rushing her; she opens up when she’s ready.”

Eli also addressed the online abuse Liri has faced since her return. “Only when your own child is abducted will you understand what we’ve been through—then you’ll have the right to speak. I, for example, never criticize bereaved families, even if they oppose prisoner releases. I remain silent in front of them. But I will continue to tell those unaffected by this tragedy to keep their outside opinions to themselves—they’re a group of fools who have no idea what captive families endure, or what those who’ve lost loved ones go through.”

He also expressed support for the Prime Minister: “I give him credit, including for the recent moves regarding Iran—those were bold decisions. Criticizing the Prime Minister is legitimate, but so is giving praise. He’s been our Prime Minister for 17 years, for better or worse. A state inquiry should have been launched long ago, but as a family with a returned hostage—and with others still in captivity—that’s not the top priority. The most important thing now is to bring them all home.”

Liri Albag was abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7, two days after she had first arrived at her post following training. She returned to Israel in January alongside fellow IDF observers Naama, Daniela, and Karina. Throughout her captivity, Eli led a determined campaign for her release, appearing with his wife and daughters on every available platform until their cries were answered and Liri came home.