Negotiators have struck a deal that will allow medicine to be delivered to more than 40 hostages being held in Gaza, an official familiar with the discussions said on Sunday, according to CNN.

Some logistical issues still need to be resolved, but the expectation is that Qatar will soon make a shipment to Egypt, which will then hand it over to the Ministry of Health in Gaza via Rafah crossing, according to the report.

The ministry will then figure out how to get it to the hostages through Hamas.

The Red Cross is not expected to play a role, as it has in other hostage deals in Gaza.

There have been some delays to providing the medication to the hostages, including that Doha is waiting for medicine to arrive from another unnamed country before it can ship it into Gaza, according to the official.

Hamas only agreed to the deal if more medicine was sent for hospitals and Palestinians in Gaza, the official said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced on Friday that a deal had been reached with Qatar which would see medications being transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the start of the war.

On Saturday, it was reported that Qatar has been supplied with medicines to be given to the Israeli hostages.

Qatari representatives are expected to complete the deal and bring the medications to the border, the report said.

​Friday’s announcement followed a report in The New York Times which said that Qatar is engaged in high-level discussions with Hamas to deliver vital prescription medicines to Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Family members of the hostages raised the need for medicines during a meeting in Doha with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the report said.