An IDF reservist was seriously wounded by terrorist gunfire on Tuesday night during an operation in Tulkarem. The soldier was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified.

פעילות הכוחות ברחבי יהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

Forces began the counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem "refugee" camp. The forces searched buildings, interrogated dozens of suspects, and arrested wanted terrorists. Until now seven terrorists were arrested and engineering vehicles uncovered dozens of explosive charges that were buried under the roads to harm the Israeli forces.

During the activity shots were fired and explosives were thrown at the Israeli forces who returned fire. An aircraft directed by Unit 636 struck an armed terror cell which threw explosives and opened fire dangering the forces, several terrorists were eliminated. At the time of publication, the activity was still ongoing.

תקיפת חוליות מחבלים דובר צה"ל

In the village of Bani Naim, near Hebron, forces mapped out the homes of the two terrorists who carried out the terror attack in Ra'anana on Monday and interrogated multiple suspects.

In the village of Beit A'nan in the Binyamin region, forces confiscated equipment and sealed off a publishing house that printed Hamas propaganda.

Since the beginning of the war 2,700 suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, over 1,300 of which are Hamas members.