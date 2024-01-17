The White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday with congressional leaders to urge them to pass a national security supplemental package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, border security and more, CBS News reports.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the President will host the leaders, along with key committee chairs and ranking members, "to discuss the critical importance" of Biden's $106 billion funding request.

Jean-Pierre did not specify which lawmakers were invited.

The spending package has been in flux for months after congressional Republicans demanded that the Ukraine aid be tied to enhanced border security measures and immigration policy changes.

Senate negotiators have been seeking middle ground on immigration issues, looking to attract a group of moderates from both parties to back the aid package. They've touted progress in recent weeks, circling a deal that would be a major breakthrough for one of the most intractable issues in Congress, according to CBS News.

Many House conservatives oppose additional funding for Ukraine and have made clear that they won't accept anything less than a House-passed border security bill known as H.R. 2, a demand that is dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Jean-Pierre said the supplemental funding package continues to be a "top priority" for the White House, noting that the negotiations on border security are ongoing and will continue at the Senate level and are headed in "the right direction."

In November, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill that would have provided $14.3 billion in aid to Israel.

US Senate Democrats later blocked the bill, taking issue with the bill over the fact that it would enact funding cuts to the Internal Revenue Service and that it did not include aid to Ukraine.