The United States Department of State has informed Congress about an $8 billion arms deal with Israel, an American official confirmed to the BBC on Saturday.

This planned shipment, which requires approval from both the House and Senate committees, includes a range of military supplies such as missiles, artillery shells, and other munitions, according to the report.

The announcement comes just weeks before President Joe Biden is set to leave office. Despite calls to halt military aid to Israel due to the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has remained steadfast in its support.

In August, the US approved a $20 billion deal for fighter jets and other advanced military equipment for Israel.

Days earlier, multiple officials told CNN that the US is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, releasing the money months after it was appropriated by Congress.

The latest shipment, according to the US official, features air-to-air missiles, Hellfire missiles, bombs, and artillery shells.

"The president has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense," the official told the BBC.

In May, the White House confirmed that it had paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to US opposition to a planned Israeli attack on the Gazan city of Rafah.

A day later, Biden warned that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.

While Biden later lifted the suspension, he has avoided imposing similar restrictions since.