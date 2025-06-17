The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Monday that centrifuges at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant were likely "severely damaged if not destroyed altogether" following alleged Israeli strikes.

Speaking to the BBC, Grossi said that this extensive damage was a result of power cuts from Friday's attack, which "completely destroyed" the plant's above-ground facility.

"Our assessment is that with this sudden loss of external power, in great probability the centrifuges have been severely damaged if not destroyed altogether," Grossi told the BBC. He further elaborated on the extent of the impact, stating that there was "almost total damage to electrical installations."

Even without a direct hit on the underground centrifuge hall, the loss of power was catastrophic, he explained.

Grossi also confirmed to the BBC the destruction of four buildings at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, including facilities crucial for uranium conversion and metallic uranium production.

Regarding Isfahan, he noted, "You have underground spaces as well, which do not seem to have been affected." Furthermore, Grossi said that "very limited if any damage" was registered at the Fordow enrichment plant, and no damage was seen at the Khondab heavy water reactor.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has delivered a significant blow to parts of Iran’s nuclear program, beginning with Natanz.

Israeli and UN atomic agency officials confirmed to the newspaper that centrifuges were incapacitated, with indications of the underground section's potential implosion, though an Israeli official cautioned that additional assessments were needed.

Beyond Natanz, Israel targeted critical supply chain components at Iran's Isfahan complex, hitting uranium conversion and fuel fabrication plants, both essential for nuclear weapons, according to the report. Experts estimate a year could be needed for rebuild.