In recent days, an airlift of American transport planes landed in Israel, carrying combat equipment from US bases around the world, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, dozens of transport plane flights landed at the Nevatim Air Force Base. The planes carried heavy MK-84 bombs and additional munitions intended for the ongoing fighting in Gaza and preparations for a possible strike on Iran alongside the United States, should negotiations between the US and Iran fail.

The planes also carried interceptor missiles for the American THAAD missile defense batteries.

These are munitions that were previously frozen by the Biden administration, with restrictions later lifted by US President Donald Trump.

In addition to equipping for future strikes, the Americans will transfer thousands more munitions to their stockpiles in Israel over the next month, replenishing stocks depleted during the war.