MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud), a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the campaign against Iran and its overarching goals.

“This is a war we cannot avoid,” Bismuth declared. “There is no alternative. The Iranians openly seek the destruction of Israel. You can see the hatred - they teach their children to hate us, and constantly talk about wiping us out. They mean exactly what they say.”

Addressing public debate surrounding the war, Bismuth criticized what he views as premature discussions about ending the conflict. “One of the greatest problems in recent years is that we’ve forgotten the importance of winning. I turn on the TV and see panelists discussing an exit strategy. First, you win. The exit strategy will be much easier and more meaningful after victory.”

Regarding the Iranian regime, he said, “Right now, my concern is the nuclear and missile threats against us - that’s our immediate goal. Of course, if the regime were to fall, it would be ideal, not just for Israel, but for the entire world.”

“I expect the international community to join us,” he added, “and to say openly what some only whisper: the world would be better off without this terrorist regime.”

When asked whether Israel can confront the nuclear threat alone, Bismuth replied, “In this campaign, we see that reality exceeds imagination. We do have partners we can rely on - but of course, support from the US, especially during an attack, would be extremely helpful.”