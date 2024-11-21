The US Senate on Wednesday voted against an effort by Senator Bernie Sanders to block the sale of offensive weapons to Israel amid concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza, The Associated Press reported.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, and a small group of Democrats sought to bring legislation to the Senate floor that would have stopped the sale of certain munitions, including tank and mortar rounds and smart-bomb kits, to Israel.

The first resolution was voted down by a majority of 79 to 18, while the second one was voted down as well, though 19 lawmakers voted in favor of that one. All the lawmakers who backed the motions are Democrats.

Arguing in favor of the measure, Sanders said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration “has not simply waged war against Hamas. It has waged an all-out war against the Palestinian people.”

The proposed resolutions, known as joint resolutions of disapproval, would have required passage in both chambers of Congress and the ability to override a presidential veto to take effect.

Sanders was joined by several Democratic Senators, including Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Peter Welch of Vermont.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer firmly opposed the measures.

“Israel needs to protect itself not just today, but also tomorrow and next year and beyond,” Schumer said. “It has been a cornerstone of American policy to give Israel the resources it needs to defend against its enemies. We should not stray from that policy today.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina cautioned that passing the resolutions would send the wrong signal to Israel’s enemies. “This signal will be seen by the enemies of Israel, and the enemies of peace, that if they just stick with it they will win,” Graham said.

Sanders is one of Israel’s fiercest critics in Congress, having most recently boycotted Netanyahu’s Congress speech while branding Netanyahu a “war criminal”.

He has in the past referred to the Israeli government as “racist” and has advocated for the US to condition its aid to Israel.