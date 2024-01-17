In recent days, Minister Benny Gantz delivered a list of demands to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the National Security Council, which includes seven critical points for the continuation of the war and which he wants to discuss, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Gantz claims that Netanyahu refrained from discussing the list for political reasons, even though the decisions are necessary for the conduct of the fighting, for life on the home front and for shaping the reality in the Gaza Strip.

The list includes questions regarding the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Route - what will be done with the crossing, and what is the mechanism that will prevent the continuation of the smuggling of weapons from Egypt into Gaza. In addition, the list includes demands related to meeting the goals of the war and the question of whether it is necessary to redefine them, especially in the context of the hostages.

Prime Minister’s Netanyahu office said in response, "We responded to Minister Gantz's request by saying that Prime Minister Netanyahu does not intend to change the goals of the war or compromise on less than total victory."

The bureau added that "the goals of the war are well known to Minister Gantz and all the members of the Cabinet, chief among them the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the promise that Gaza will never pose a threat to Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu does not intend to compromise on these goals and insists that they be fully achieved."