Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Former US President Donald Trump has won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, multiple US networks projected on Monday night.

These include CBS News, The New York Times, NBC News and CNN.

While the final results have not yet been announced, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are competing for second place.

Other candidates on the ballot are businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Iowa Democrats are not holding a contest on Monday after the Democratic National Committee decided to move the state later in the primary calendar.