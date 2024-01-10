The Chief of Staff held an assessment today (Wednesday) in the center of Gaza with the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, commander of Division 36, Brigadier General Dado Bar Kalifa and other officers.

In a conversation with the soldiers, Halevi said that "this fighting is in a very, very complex space. There is underground, there is on ground, there is an enemy who has been preparing for a long, long time to defend itself in a very orderly manner. There is a population here, with many, many houses – it is a very, very complicated zone for fighting.”

"When coming to blow up such a system like what you did here over the past few days along the Salah al-Din Road, which is a very complex task, it must be said - we are taking action here like we have never done before. As soon as something bad happens, and something very bad has happened to us here, we lost quite a few soldiers, and many were injured. The only thing left for us as commanders – is to learn, learn, learn.

"Long fighting, many areas, we have many challenges, I see the capabilities here, I know very well what it is like to deal with any problem in Gaza. There is not a square kilometer in Gaza that you do not know how to get in there and take it apart. There is no such thing, after what you have done - there is no such thing," he added.

The Chief of Staff also sent a message to Hezbollah when he told his soldiers: “After what you have done, there is no village in Lebanon that you cannot enter and destroy. We will put you where it is needed. You will do what is needed there. There is going to be a long war on the other side, we will leave with good results.”