French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday sharply criticized Israel’s newly approved plan to expand military operations in Gaza City, describing it as “a disaster of unprecedented gravity” and urging the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to prevent further escalation, France 24 reported.

“This war must end now with a permanent ceasefire,” Macron said in a statement. “Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City is a disaster of unprecedented gravity and a headlong rush into permanent war.”

The remarks come days after Israel’s Security Cabinet authorized a broader military campaign in Gaza City and the Mawasi area.

“The Israeli Cabinet's announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and for a re-occupation heralds a disaster of unprecedented gravity waiting to happen and of a drift towards a never-ending war,” Macron warned, according to France 24.

“Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the primary victims of this strategy,” he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to Macron’s comments. However, in a press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu defended the military campaign, saying Israel is “applying force judiciously.”

“Israel has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “We have about 70 to 75 percent of Gaza under Israeli control, military control, but we have two remaining strongholds. These are Gaza City and the central camps in Al Mawasi.”

Monday’s statement is the latest in a series of criticisms by Macron of Israel and its actions in Gaza.

The French President twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

Later, Macron warned that Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza may be in breach of international humanitarian law.

In yet another incident, the French President lashed out at Netanyahu’s policy regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza as shameful, adding that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.